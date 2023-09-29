Afia Schwarzenegger tears off Alan Kyerematen's posters

Afia Schwarzenegger and Alan Kyerematen

The decision by the former trade and industry minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to resign from the New Patriotic Party and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger in a video sighted by GhanaWeb was seen tearing off the posters of Alan Kyerematen.



The poster had Alan Kyerematen in the NPP colors as he was calling for support in the party’s primaries when he was a flagbearer aspirant of the party prior to his resignation.



With the caption accompanying the post, the media personality indicated that posting a flagbearer's poster on his property without her consent would lead to its removal hence the tearing off of Alan Kyerematen’s posters.



“If you post your flag bearer on my property or any politician on my property without my permission the reaction you will get is epic..TRY ME,” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Instagram page as a reason for her actions.



Prior to this, She had lambasted Alan Kyerematen for his decision to resign from run as an independent candidate describing him as a joker and a retired politician who cannot be relied upon to salvage Ghanaians from the hardship.

She remarked that Alan Kyerematen’s failure to survive in the NPP as a flagbearer indicates that he is not ready to lead the nation as president and does not deserve the support of the youth as he is rallying.



Watch the video below





BS /BB

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



