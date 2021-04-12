Afia Schwarzenegger trolls Mona Gucci as she claims Mona was sacked from Kantanka TV

For some time now, Ghanaian comedian and humour therapist, Afia Schwarzenegger has been at loggerheads with the former host of a link-up show on Kantanka TV, Mona Gucci.

Both ladies have traded insults and wild allegations at each other and have also come out with secrets to outwit each other on social media.



In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Afia Schwar this time around mocked Mona for claiming she was called and informed by Queen Elizabeth about the death of Prince Philip, a claim Afia sees as absurd hence the need for Mona to be properly examined to ascertain if everything is okay with her.



She again stressed that Mona was sacked by Kantanka TV and went ahead to sarcastically state that, she can offer Mona a job as a cleaner and be paid 700 cedis in her company.



Afia trolled Mona at length on all front amidst insult.

As if that was not enough, Schwar again touched on Sonnie Badu’s acquired degrees obtained within four months and took a swipe at him.



Watch the video below:



