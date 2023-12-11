Afia Schwarzenegger warns John Mahama over Prof. Jane Naana ahead of 2024 elections

John Mahama, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has sent a word of caution to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama as he ponders over whom to choose as his running mate ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to her, John Mahama’s ambition to flourish in the 2024 general elections would foil if he chooses former Minister of Education, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the general elections.



She reiterated that the NDC should be ready to stay in opposition for twelve (12) years if Mahama does not choose a different person as his running mate but settles on the same individual.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia Schwarzenegger did not give reasons for her claims but advised John Mahama against settling on Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate.



“I have heard that Mahama wants to choose Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate. If he does that, he will lose the elections. You can mark it anywhere. If the two of them come again in 2024, then the NPP’s breaking the eight (8) mantra shall come to pass.



"Let me emphasize that If John Mahama brings that woman again, he will lose the elections. Note that if the NPP stays in power for twelve (12) years, the NDC will be in opposition for twelve years (12). So, this point in time it means breaking the 8 for both parties,” she said.

Her reactions come after it became rife in the media that John Dramani Mahama reportedly settled on Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as his running mate for the 2024 presidential elections.



According to a report by Adom TV, sources close to the former president indicated that Mahama had chosen Prof Naana Jane, his running mate for the 2020 presidential elections, to partner with him again for the upcoming election.



“What I tell you is from conversations we have had with people from the house, office, and the bedroom, the car of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama – he has settled on Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate,” an Adom TV journalist said in Twi during their morning show on Monday, December 4, 2024.



The journalist also stated that Mahama, in the coming days, would communicate his decision to the leadership of the NDC.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama, during a recent campaign event, stated that he would choose his running mate for the general elections in 2024.





