Afia Schwarzenegger will do anything to make herself rich - Nana Tornado

Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado

Nana Tornado, Afia Schwarzenegger's nemesis, has alleged that the socialite always takes advantage of any opportunity to either make money or beg Ghanaians.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Tornado asserted that Afia has been deceiving Ghanaians by saying that the man she identifies as her brother isn't actually her brother.



“Upon all the things Asibolanga has done in this country, even when she lies to you, you people believe it and sympathise with her.



“Afia wants to use the slightest opportunity she gets to beg or enrich herself. Afia has come to lie to you all that her brother is dead,” he said.



He also noted that Afia isn't the kind to change her ways and will do whatever she can to profit from other people,



“I have also said that some shallow-minded people in Ghana or low-minded people have believed it and have started sympathising with Bolanga because she claims her brother is dead.

“Afia, you won't change and will never change, b*tch. Afia, you want public sympathy. Hey Afia, do you have a brother?” he added.



He launched this attack on Afia Schwarzenegger after she pleaded with Ghanaians to give her family space to grieve because she had lost her brother a week before her father's first anniversary.





