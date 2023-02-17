Afia Schwarzenegger will soon walk down the aisle - Brother Sammy discloses

Brother Sammy and Afia Schwarzenegger

Gospel singer Brother Sammy is the latest to confirm that actress Afia Schwarzenegger is set to marry a traditional ruler, despite rumors to the contrary.

The singer revealed in an interview with blogger Zionfelix that he has prepared the finest kente cloth to be worn at Afia's wedding.



"I was at Nayas' wedding, and I don't know if you've heard about it but very soon Afia Schwarzenegger will walk down the aisle, I have prepared what I will wear for her marriage ceremony," said Brother Sammy.



He added that, just like actress Nayas, Tracey Boakye, and a host of his colleagues, he does well to honour wedding invitations from friends.



"I try my best to be at celebrity weddings once I am invited," he added.



Although Afia has denied secretly marrying and has ruled out any future marriages, photos and videos she previously published, as well as Nana Tornado's claims, have fueled the rumors.

Denying the rumours in a radio interview, she said: "I am not married, I have said more than 70 times that marriage is not for me. I've got a successful career, and I've got children that are well-mannered. If I don't have a husband, it is enough."



