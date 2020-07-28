Entertainment

Africa Home Again: Zakisha releases another banger feat Jeff Moes, L.N. Wyman

After making serious waves with her single “Went to Ghana” fast rising music star Zakisha Brown is out another International hit single “Africa Home Again”.

Produced by 3Nity & Nate Smit, the song features Jeff Moes & L.N. Wyman.



Zakisha came to Ghana in December of 2019 for a performance at Labadi beach and she wanted to show the beauty of Africa because of the negative stigma people think it looks like.



The scenes show the beauty of Accra Ghana and specifically Aburi Gardens with the Parallel beautiful trees. The shots of the colorful Continent were also filmed at a Place called African Palace. In her video, She talks about the beauty of loving her natural hair, and how they try to say being dark skin isn’t natural when we in fact we all come from a black hole, meaning the universe and cosmos and the womb.

When Zakisha said “Africa, America’s backbone, if we take our spine back where will you go, for your oils and your gold and your new phones? 80% of Colton from Congo” That was extremely powerful and educational. She’s talking about the power of the motherland and its natural resources that are being exploited without proper or integral compensation. The world needs Africa but Africa doesn’t need the world.



Watch the video below:





Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

