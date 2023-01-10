Africa Movie Academy Awards founder reported dead

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was the CEO of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)

The CEO of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, has been reported dead.

The filmmaker and a bigwig in the Nigerian filmmaking sector who is often described as the “Queen of Nollywood films” died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10.



This was contained in a statement released by the family of the deceased on January 10, 2023.



The statement read, "Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe: An epitome of creative transcendence. The family of the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good and in accordance with His divine will, pattern and plan, announce the passing to the eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Ms. Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe (MFR)

“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time. We as a family and clan will continue do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on.



"The Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Africa Film Academy, along with their training programs across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly by institutions she set up and with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other Institutions and Government Agencies with whom she has worked over the years.* Her numerous charities across different religious denominations and other communities will also be continued."



The renowned filmmaker was acknowledged as an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, and humanitarian.