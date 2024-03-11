African Games: Your performance was amateurish! - Kwasi Aboagye pokes Shatta Wale

Popular entertainment show host, Kwasi Aboagye has slammed Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, over his performance at the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

According to him, the outfit Shatta wore for the performance, especially with the Kente cloth made him uncomfortable while performing.



He also said that the choice of music Shatta used for his performance was not the best because he had better songs that could have made his performance more enjoyable to the fans and viewers.



Speaking on the Peace FM Entertainment Review show monitored by GhanaWeb, Aboagye described Shatta’s performance as “amateurish” and urged the musician to do better to match his standard as a top musician.



“Looking at Shatta Wale’s pedigree, this particular performance was a bit amateurish. The way he wore the kente cloth was not the best because he seemed very restricted and uncomfortable.



“The crown he wore was another misplaced thing. His choice of music was not enjoyable, I felt he had better songs that he could have used than the ones he played. Honestly speaking his performance was below the standard,” he said.

About Shatta Wale’s performance at the African Games opening ceremony



Shatta Wale thrilled fans at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on March 8, 2024, during the opening ceremony of the African Games.



The artiste stormed the stage, clad in an African print cloth with a crown, and performed his hit song 'I Know My Level.' He completed the look with a shirt and jeans underneath.



After performing for a while, he took off the cloth and continued to sing his hit songs for quite a while as the crowd jammed to the songs energetically.



Social media was buzzing with reactions to Shatta Wale's performance.

The stage production was lit up with a mixture of Kente colours to portray and showcase the rich cultural background of the nation.



Other artistes who performed alongside Shatta Wale were King Promise, Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor.



The 13th African Games is scheduled to take place in Ghana between March 8 and 23, with lots of activities including football, athletics badminton and other sporting contests.



The opening ceremony of the games saw various participating countries officially introducing themselves to announce their presence and showcase their culture through their outfits.



