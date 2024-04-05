African leaders focus on just themselves instead of their countries - Rocky Dawuni

Reggae/Highlife artiste, Rocky Dawuni

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae and Highlife musician Rocky Dawuni has lamented the state of leadership in many African countries, including Ghana.

According to him, the current leadership in many African countries are focused on amassing wealth for themselves instead of developing their countries.



Speaking on the ‘Uncut with D-Black’ show on the state of many African economies, Rocky Dawuni cited that African economies and resources support a majority of the economies of the Western world.



“Africa has fed all the major economies in the world. France would not exist without francophone Africa, all their economies support the French economy. Raw materials from Africa continue to fuel European economies,” Dawuni said.



He, however, said that the leadership of these countries lack any sense of shared responsibility and are only obsessed with looking out for themselves and those around them.



This, he said, is a reflection of the current mentality of many Africans, who only worship money instead of appreciating the world around them.

“We are at a time where we lack real leadership. And that is a reflection of the social issues that we’re dealing with, which is, everyone, is looking out for themselves.



“The concept of shared responsibility has all gone out the window. The individuals who are at the places of influence only go there so they can take care of the people around them and not push the best person forward.



“We have gotten to a time where we worship money instead of recognising the world that we have,” he said.



Rocky Dawuni is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and record producer, known for his unique 'Afro Roots' sound, which blends Reggae, Afrobeats, Highlife, and Soul music.



Born on January 22, 1969, he has gained international acclaim as a three-time Grammy nominee.

Dawuni's music career began when he was inspired by Reggae music heard in his youth, and he has since released several albums, with his sixth album, "Branches of the Same Tree," earning a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.



