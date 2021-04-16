African urban dance legend ready to storm Ghana

Seibany Salif Traore

Source: Hassan Nankwe, Contributor

Seibany Salif Traore, also known as Salifus, is a well-known Burkinabe entrepreneur and choreographer in Africa, an accomplished artist with a style that combines urban, contemporary, traditional African and European dances, modern Jazz and many others.

He creates an aesthetic that combines grace and power. Salifus completed his professional training at Ecole Des Sables, where he gained great versatility through a strong international activity and contact with the greatest figures.



He has danced with Cie Ethadam, Cie Xtreme B-boys, Cie Revolution, Cie N limi't, Cie Magalie Lesueur, Cie Käfig de Mourad Merzouki, Cie DK-bel, Xtreme B-boys, Afraw Team (Afro House), XXème Tribu, Moyindo Squad until today as a seasoned performer.



From these numerous meetings and collaborations (Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Gabon, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Central African Republic, Netherlands, England, Germany, Guinea Conakry, Morocco, Mauritania, Reunion Island, Kenya, Rwanda, Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Madagascar, Mauritius, South Africa, Nigeria, The Comoros, Japan, Russia, France, Greece), Salifus honed his technique and crafted his natural artistic sensibility. Rich in experience, he now aims to make Africa a reference and meeting platform for urban dance and culture through his association BBA and innovative projects such as the BBA International Festival.



Salifus in his life career with his group Xtreme boys (Les seigneurs breakeurs) won the National Hip Hop Battle trophies in2005, the first and second editions of the Battle Yamin One vs. One in 2007, the Battle hip hop awards 2007, the Battle urban session 1st edition on January 12, 2008, and the Battle in Guinea Conakry in 2005 and 2008.



He actively participated in several high-quality events, such as a performance and discussion with artist friends like Krys at the 2007 Hip Hop Awards, Akon's concert in Senegal in 2005, in Guinea (2005), music videos, pubs, formations, and shows with Fally ipupa, Diamond platnumz, Nix, Sean Paul, Didier awadi, Gunman wuman, Busta rhymes, Soprano, Passi, Anthony Egea, Mourad Merzouki, Da Brains, Ibrahim sissoko, Booba, bernard lebeau, Georges Momboye, yatfu and many others.

"I learned to be a professional choreographic dancer by attending dance workshops and working with great choreographers who allowed me to develop my dance in a variety of styles" Salifu stated in an interview.



He continued, " I received the Professional training of CIE Wanted posse in 2003, CIE Mayada in 2005, Les Associés Crew de Bordeaux in 2006, Tony Maskot in 2006, Mathias vice-world champion 2004 in 2006, Claire standing dancer in 2006, William worth it in 2007, Yamin Hip Hop dancer from the North of Lille in 2007, Storm in 2007, B-boy Lamine in 2007, Storm in 2008, Azdine de la Cie. Second breath Lyon in 2009-2010, Cie. Bordeaux Revolution in 2009, Bernard Lebeau in 2010, George Momboy in 2010 at the Fesman, B-boy Guégor (Pokémon crew 2010), Bboy Liloo (Pokémon crew 2010), Arnaud Ndoumba “CIE.no limit”, A.Egea “Cie . Revolution ”in Bordeaux in 2011, the École des Sables in 2011 (Germaine Acogny, Patrick Acogny, Ciré BEYE, Solo Badolo, Pierre doussie), Claude Magne and Pascale Etcheto (Pedagogy) 2013, Puma the quest “school of legends” in 2014 with super Dave (Los Angeles), Mr wave (Chicago), Jahzrel ringmasters (new york), Into new territories 2014 (Ecole des sables)".



He taught workshops in Africa and Europe about his dance techniques and how to mix dance styles from 2005 to2012, and he believes this is the year to storm Ghana as well.



For his versatility, Salifus does a lot of touring and internships all over the world in a variety of styles. As a result of this, Ghanaians can expect something different from AfroBeat Dance Style, Azonto Dance Style, and Afropop Dance as he prepares to tour Ghana with his Urban Dance Styles.