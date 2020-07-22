Music

Afro Ages features Edem, Trigmatic, Gemini, others on the ‘Afro vibe’ album

Official artwork for the album

The ‘Afro vibe’ album by Ghanaian musician, Afro ages is finally here. The 12-track album marks the beginning of a chapter in his life as a musician who wants to reshape Ghana and Africa at large through music.

The album has tracks like ‘Ayoo’, ‘Let them know’, ‘Make me sing’ and other amazing songs that would carry you on a mental journey.



Prominent Ghanaian musician, Edem, Trigmatic, Gemini, David Oscar, and Nigerian Dancehall artiste, Natural face all made guest appearances on the album. Their performance on the various songs added values to the project making Afro ages one of the few faces with such heavyweights on one project.



Born Ages Selorm W.G Awoonor, Afro Ages has been in the Ghanaian music space close to a decade and has done many top features under his previous name, Ages Africa.

In late 2019, he changed the name to Afro ages to redefine the direction of his music to the global community through the effort of his independent management company.



The album is available now on YouTube, Audiomack, Apple Music, Spotify, and other digital stores worldwide.





Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

