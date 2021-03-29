Afro-Arab Group magnate joins Addi Self to launch maiden album

Songwriter Addi Self

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The National Zongo Youth Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu who also spearheads affairs at the Afro-Arab Group of Companies as Chairman on Friday 26th March 2021 joined hands with sensational musician, Addi Self of Self Nation, to launch his much-awaited album 'The BBC Album' at the 4Syte Complex studio, Accra.

Speaking to Alhaji Salamu after the album launched, he praised the Self Nation boss for being fruitful after his exit from the Shatta Movement Group.



"I'm excited to be part of the history and I pledge to support Addi Self any day because is a big star in the Zongo communities. He is putting too much effort and hard work and I love people with such charisma".



Alhaji Salamu also known as One Chair said that the song titled 'Zongo to BBC' which is part of the tracklist is inspiring and therefore urged the Zongo communities in the country to rally behind one of their own to succeed.

Born as Jafaro Mohammed, Addi Self is a Ghanaian talented singer and songwriter.



Addi Self is been influenced by Keith Blair (Anthony B), and many other talented stars.



The debut album packed with 15 songs featured sensational singer Mugeez of R2Bees and Kelvynbwoy, among others.