Afro Nation Nigeria 2023 cancelled

The event was expected to be held on December 19 and 20, 2023.

Organizers of the highly-anticipated Afro Nation Nigeria festival have expressed their regret as they cancel the December 2023 event.

Citing their commitment to upholding exceptional standards and their dedication to delivering a top-tier experience, the decision to cancel the event which was expected to be held in Lagos, comes as a disappointment to fans and the Afrobeats community.



A statement issued via social media on October 31, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb read, "Unfortunately, the Afro Nation Nigeria festival in Lagos will now not be taking place. As event organisers, we hold ourselves to extremely high standards and it has become clear to us that it is currently not possible to deliver a show that is of the quality that Nigeria deserves in December 2023."



It continued: "We are honoured to play our part in the Afrobeats community, providing a platform for artists to connect with fans and to create events that have such a positive impact on the culture, globally, as well as launching the Afrobeats chart in the US and the UK.



"We have put on incredible shows in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami and Detroit but Nigeria holds a special place in our hearts, so we are heartbroken not to be able to celebrate with you this year. Please know, that we are 100% committed to creating an Afro Nation show in Lagos that we can all be proud of."



Organizers have assured that all purchased tickets, along with any associated booking fees, will be promptly refunded.



"We know that you are as disappointed as we are and to all those who have purchased tickets, we love you and thank you for supporting us on this Journey," the statement said.

"We will refund all tickets including booking fees. Ticket buyers do not need to do anything but will receive an email with information outlining the refund process," it added.



Afro Nation Nigeria's inaugural event was set to be held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, spanning from December 19th to December 20th, 2023.



