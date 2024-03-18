Afro-Pop singer Scrip T out with 'Songs For Her EP' featuring Kuame Eugene, Fameye, Amerado and YPee

Tracks on the EP includes Pomaa and Me and You

Source: GhBlogger

UK based Ghanaian afro-pop musician Gabriel Asare, better known by his stage name Scrip-T, delighted his fans and music lovers by releasing his first Extended Play (EP) titled “Songs For Her," following the success of his hit single Nobody, which featured Kwasi Yesu.

Stream Songs For Her by Scrip T here:



With the help of award-winning musicians Amerado, YPee, Kuami Eugene, and Fameye, the VGMA Unsung Artist nominee compiled a collection of four excellent tracks on his debut EP. Renowned music producers Perez Beatz and Hylander Beatz produced the songs on the "Songs For Her" EP.



These fantastic tracks from Afro-Pop sensation Scrip T are simply must-listens.



Track 1 - Pomaa



The first song on the EP, Pomaa, had no featured artists. Scrip T expresses his love for Pomaa, showers her with compliments, and laments that he is unable to coexist with her. Hylander Beats produced the first song.

Track 2 - Me and You (featuring Fameye)



The second track on the "Songs For Her" EP, "Me and You," features fameye, an award-winning hippy. On this song, Scrip T and Fameye discuss saying sorry to the love of their lives and starting a new love journey. Perez Beatz produced this masterpiece.



Track 3 – Selfish (featuring Kuame Eugene)



Currently the number one song in the nation, "Selfish," is the fan's favourite and is trending on all social media. Scrip T teams up with award-winning highlife artist Kuami Eugene for the song, which talks about how he's brokenhearted from the love of his life after all the love exchanged. Hylander Beatz produced this one.



Track 4 - Same Energy (Featuring Ypee & Amerado)

The final track on the EP, "Same Energy," included well-known rappers Ypee and Amerado. The perhaps popular song discusses keeping the same level of enthusiasm both before and after success.



From song arrangements, production and artist selection for features, "Songs For Her"EP is a fantastic piece of work.



Listen here



