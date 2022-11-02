0
Menu
Entertainment

Afro-R&B singer Akua drops single titled ‘Connection’

Akua New.png Akua is a budding Afro-R&B artiste

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Uprising afro-r&b artiste known on stage as Akua has released a new banger titled ‘connection’ ahead of the Christmas festivity.

Connection is filled with sweet and smooth-sounding melodies, displaying Akua’s endless vocal ability.

The song talks about a strong connection that can never be broken, and how love always finds its way back.

The track is currently receiving some massive airplay in the UK and Ghana – and was released with an intimate show – Live with Akua, at a 100-capacity venue attracting many audiences.

Since its release, Connection has over 2000 streams and featured on over 60 Spotify playlists and over 100 Shazam’s.

Watch video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson