Music

Afro-dancehall musician Mijay out with new single christened ‘Sweet Vybez’

Sweet Vybez is a mid-tempo jam

Afro-dancehal musician Mijay is out with a brand new single christened ‘Sweet Vybez’.

This single comes after the afrobeats singer took a short break from the music scene, but is positive of a breakthrough in the coming weeks.



Mijay has had successful records in the past including ‘Carry Me Go’ featuring former label mate Gidochi and “Space’.



Sweet Vybez is a mid-tempo jam that talks about how the artiste feels around her lover.

According to her, it’s a song everyone that has fallen in love or wishes to fall in love can easily relate to considering we are in a pandemic and need to show love to one-another.



‘Sweet Vybez’ is available on all digital stores and Youtube.

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

