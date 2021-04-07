Afro-pop singer Ama Nova to release '7 Miles' on April 9

Musician Nova

Source: David Mawuli, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian afrobeats/afro-pop songstress Ama Nova is set to follow up the success of “Calibre” – her fairly hit single released in 2020 – with a new single, titled “7 Miles”.

She describes her latest song, produced by Bodybeatz and, mixed and mastered by Tombeatz, as ‘a groovy afro-R&B and soul track dedicated to committed couples’.



According to Ama Nova, who is known for her soul-inspiring and soothing vocals, “7 Miles” ‘talks about the journey of marriage and what most at times the other spouse expects from their partner, and how they would want to be appreciated and respected.’



She said she is using “7 Miles” as a tool to convey a message to all couples who somehow mistreat or abuse their spouses either physically, emotionally or verbally.



The creative process during the creation of “7 Miles” was 'quite interesting' because it was based on 'true events,' according to Ama Nova.

“70 per cent of the lyrics were as a result of how I witnessed a very respectable man in church disrespect his older wife in front of a lot of people,” she narrates. “And the look on the wife’s face got me emotional. I felt her pain that particular moment and said to myself, a lot of women go through this every day. I had to put it in a song (smiles).”



The slow-tempo song which drops on Friday, April 9, 2021, will be accompanied by a colourful visual featuring an all-girl band.



“The visual is very colourful, with the background of the flags of various African countries representing unity. Also, I chose to perform with an all-girl band called ‘Lipstick Band’. This can only mean; I stand for women empowerment. I want women to support each other and to be heard.”



On what fans should expect on Friday, she says: “I want every music lover, and every supporter of Ghanaian music to expect nothing less than good vibes only.”