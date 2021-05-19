Afrobeat, Alté artist Oh3rma tells it all in new single ‘Me Again’

Singer Oh3rma

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

• Oh3rma speaks about her new single ‘Me Again’, her influences as an artist and more

• The talented artist who was christened, Gifty Afram was born and raised in Bronx, NY, United States



• Oh3rma’s gift with storytelling shines through the lyrics, bringing to bare experiences a lot of people can relate to in their love lives



1. Hello Oh3rma, how are you doing? Introduce yourself and tell us more about your debut single ‘Me Again’?



I’m okay. I wrote this song in December 2020 in Ghana with new artist, Reefer Tym. The beat spoke to me in a way that I knew would require raw honesty within my delivery. This song is and always will remain as a symbol of my closure from toxicity and the beginning of my self-growth and happiness.



2. What is the story behind the song? What inspired ‘Me Again’?

I was in a very toxic relationship. I ended up being used for scams and eventually was in debt for I never drove. This placed me in immense financial turmoil. It affected my studies, relationship with my parents, and most importantly my self-growth in college. When I reached the darkest moments of this life, music was the only thing that gave me solace and hope for a better day. I hope my music can give someone the therapy I was seeking so long ago.



3. What influences your sound?



Definitely the era of the 70s to the 90s. From soul to jazz to rock and R&B. I love it all. Personal influences are Deborah Cox, EFYA, K. Michelle, and Toni Braxton. My background is filled with the three factors in entertainment, singing, acting and dancing. This was fulfilled with years of training in Musical Theatre since childhood.



4. Are there any artists you look forward to working with? Both in Ghana and the diaspora?



I am definitely interested in working with Ghanaian musicians who have a passion for Alté music (Alternative genre) such as Darkovibes, King Promise, EFYA, Amaarae and Mr Drew. Outside Ghana, I would love to collaborate with Khelani, SZA, Tink, Summer Walker and Spice.

5. So, what next should we expect from you after this single?



After this single, I plan to release more songs that Ghanaian women can relate to and feel represented by. I want to give Ghanaian women who may not be comfortable expressing a platform to speak about certain issues through my music. My second single will be released soon. So please stay tuned!







‘Me Again’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally