Afrobeat sensation Larry Prince to release new single on January 16

Afrobeat sensation, Larry Prince

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Larry Prince is set to release a new single dubbed "Saachikin Rami" on January 16, 2022.

The new song produced by "Horrofix Umagar" is a well-curated masterpiece expected to make waves in the music circles.



Ahead of the release, Larry Prince, in an interview, was optimistic about the upcoming song becoming a household hit as he yearns to give fans back-to-back hits.



"I am very delighted about my next projects and some fans have expressed joy about it and I hope it makes waves," he said.

Larry Prince has released several songs including "Koomigb3” "Body Pump," "You Fine,"Digital Hustle," and "Rukia" which became groundbreaking hits in the music industry.



The music prodigy has been tipped to make greater exploits in the music considering his unique singing prowess.