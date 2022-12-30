0
Menu
Entertainment

Afrobeat sensation Larry Prince to release new single on January 16

Larry Prince 2022 12 28 At 1.jpeg Afrobeat sensation, Larry Prince

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Larry Prince is set to release a new single dubbed "Saachikin Rami" on January 16, 2022.

The new song produced by "Horrofix Umagar" is a well-curated masterpiece expected to make waves in the music circles.

Ahead of the release, Larry Prince, in an interview, was optimistic about the upcoming song becoming a household hit as he yearns to give fans back-to-back hits.

"I am very delighted about my next projects and some fans have expressed joy about it and I hope it makes waves," he said.

Larry Prince has released several songs including "Koomigb3” "Body Pump," "You Fine,"Digital Hustle," and "Rukia" which became groundbreaking hits in the music industry.

The music prodigy has been tipped to make greater exploits in the music considering his unique singing prowess.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992