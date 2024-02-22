Afrobeat star Larry Prince releases 'Nipa' with Ink Boy

Larry Prince and Ink Boy

Fast-rising Afrobeat singer Larry Prince aims to continue his winning streak, delivering a track that showcases his evolution as an artist while staying true to his signature sound.

Undoubtedly, his previous releases have garnered widespread acclaim, earning him a dedicated fanbase and recognition within the industry.



Teaming up with Larry Prince on “Nipa” is the talented Ink Boy, whose distinctive voice and storytelling abilities have earned him praise from fans and critics alike.



Known for his introspective lyrics and smooth delivery,



Ink Boy brings a unique perspective to the collaboration, adding depth and authenticity to the song.



“Nipa,” which translates to “people” in the Akan language, is a reflection of the shared experiences and struggles of everyday life.

The song explores themes of resilience, perseverance, and the importance of staying true to oneself in the face of adversity. With its universal message and infectious rhythm, “Nipa” is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.



Both artists bring their individual strengths to the table, creating a track that is greater than the sum of its parts., every element of “Nipa” has been carefully crafted to leave a lasting impact on audiences.



Produced by Kin Dee, Nipa is a sonic scorcher that tackles a relevant and relatable theme.



Stream audio from below



