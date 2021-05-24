Afrobeats act Jetey announces ‘Bad Arrangement EP'

Official artwork for the project

Ghanaian Afro-beats artist Jetey has announced a 6-track EP dubbed “Bad Arrangement” which is scheduled for 4th June 2021.

The artist shared details of the music body on his social media platform with details on the artwork and tracklisting.



In addition, Jetey made it known that the EP comes along with his line of Merch which he collaborated with fashion house ‘Two Heads On Gold’ which will be available here

Born Eugene Adjetey, the young budding talent has worked with heavyweights like Sarkodie and other few in the industry and promises to churn out more quality projects for fans and music lovers.



