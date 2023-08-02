Afrobeats is Highlife 'with a bit of spices', it's the 'easiest level of music' - Stay Jay

Stay Jay

According to Ghanaian rapper Stay Jay, Afrobeats is the easiest music to make.

He spoke to Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra 100.5 FM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.



Stay Jay was in his prime at the time Ghana's pop music scene was predominantly Highlife, Hiplife and Azonto.



Returning from a break, he said he is not worried about the new music trend called Afrobeats.



"I honestly see Afrobeats as Highlife with a bit of [new] spices on top," he argued.



"This is the easiest level [type] of music I have seen," he added.



He explained that in his heyday, "the internet was not that powerful but now, because of the internet, you can record a song in your kitchen and as long as there is something catchy in there, everybody will take it."

The success of the song is even more certain "especially when TikTok users start making videos with it, then it comes to Instagram, Facebook - boom! You'd blow up everywhere."



He challenged the notion that revenue from music streams is nothing meaningful.



Romeo asked if his music gets enough streams for him to receive enough money.



"Sure," Stay Jay answered firmly.



He humorously remarked that his latest song featuring Kosi Sia is Afro-Piano (a mix of Afrobeats and Amapiano).



