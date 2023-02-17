0
Menu
Entertainment

Afrobeats star girl Harry Yummy drops new love anthem

Video Archive
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Harry Yummy has finally dropped the highly anticipated single "Beg No More."

The new song produced by "Lacosty Beatz" has a unique Afrobeat vibe that combines Ghanaian Hiplife with a feel of the Ivorian coupé-décalé genre.

The song has some amusing danceable vibes that would serenade music lovers and send them to the dancing floor.

According to Harry Yummy, she is delighted to have finally released the song and believes it will become a household anthem in the coming days.

The new song is readily available on all streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and YouTube, among others.

Source: Sam Boy, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo