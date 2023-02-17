Afrobeats star girl Harry Yummy drops new love anthem

Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Harry Yummy has finally dropped the highly anticipated single "Beg No More."

The new song produced by "Lacosty Beatz" has a unique Afrobeat vibe that combines Ghanaian Hiplife with a feel of the Ivorian coupé-décalé genre.



The song has some amusing danceable vibes that would serenade music lovers and send them to the dancing floor.



According to Harry Yummy, she is delighted to have finally released the song and believes it will become a household anthem in the coming days.

The new song is readily available on all streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and YouTube, among others.



