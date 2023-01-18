0
Afrofusion artiste Daud out with ‘Package’

Daud Osei Agyeman Moans And Cuddles .png Afro-fusion artiste, Daud Agyeman

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: Daud Agyeman

Daud Agyeman also known as Daud a Tema-based Afrofusion and Alte artiste who made an impression on music lovers with covers of popular songs including ATTL and Makola blues is out with a new banger.

After a long period of silence since he dropped his debut EP 'Born Of the Chaos' in 2021, he finally breaks silence with 'Package' which dropped on the 30th of December 2022.

The song dwells on how people fight silent battles which their friends family and acquaintances might be oblivious to.

The song seems to suggest that we are all keeping up appearances and trying to mask our troubles making other people believe that it’s all rosy which is not the case. As he’s heard vocalizing in the song "Everybody just dey package", the song is accompanied with visuals in which Daud is seen performing in a monologue/soliloquy style.

