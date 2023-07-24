Afronitaaa discloses academic records

Afronitaaa is a dancer

Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy member, Afronitaaa has said her love for dance has not in any way affected her academic performance; rather, she has excelled with good grades.

The famous dancer in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show aired on July 23, 2023, mentioned that she completed Senior High School with flying colours and keeps excelling in the university as she peruses her undergraduate degree.



The product of Wesley Girls High School said she read Business and the double track system made it convenient for her to dance when she was not in school.



“When I come home, I dance and go to vacation classes. When I was in school, I was not dancing,” she said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb. “I used to dance in school during entertainment events but I stopped along the line because I don’t like too much attention.”



According to Afronitaaa, she had six As and two Bs when she sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Exams (WASSCE).



“I had Bs in Elective Maths and Economics, and A in English, Core Maths, Science, Business Administration, Accounting… I was serious, I had a goal. I knew what I wanted; I completed SHS in 2021.”



Her academic success which includes a brilliant performance at the University of Ghana where she is currently reading Business Administration, according to her, is partly because she wanted to prove her parents wrong as they “initially were not supportive” of her decision to dance.

“Parents have the perception that dance is for the streets. With my parents, their problem was, if I’m to go into this dancing thing, what will become of my academics? So when I realized that that was what I needed to do to convince them, I studied.”



Meanwhile, the 19-year-old has disclosed she found joy in dancing because she was not proud of her looks when she was an adolescent.



“When I was becoming an adolescent, I was growing fat and that was when I was getting breasts,” she said. “I was feeling shy. I didn’t feel good about myself. I was very shy; I was an introvert; I just went into my shell. I didn’t like how I was looking.”



“I got my first phone when I was in JHS 1. Anytime I picked up the phone, the first thing I did was watch dance videos on YouTube. It gave me some joy; it made me happy.”







