Afrozons debuts Afrobeats U.S. Weekly Top 10 chart powered by Mixcloud

A photo of Afrobeats Top 10 chart

An Afrobeats Top 10 chart for the U.S. market has been announced.

Presented by Sheila O’s Afrozons – the first-ever Afrobeats show on a major US radio network – the ranking on the chart is done using algorithms and BDS Nielsen data for validity.



Afrozons determine the exposure to the US audience through spins on terrestrial radio in the US and digital streams from all digital sources including Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL in the US.



The Afrobeats U.S. Weekly Top 10 chart is in partnership with Mixcloud.



“Afrobeats has been a growing genre of music for a few years now, and the genre shows no signs of slowing down. In the US, specifically, it was a big deal to understand and track the growth and consumption of the genre,” explains organizers of the chart.



The weekly tracking period will begin Friday (to accommodate new releases) to Thursday. This tracking period also applies to compiling online streaming data, radio airplay, which, unlike sales figures and streaming, is readily available on a real-time basis.

The chart was released on Mondays.



Afrozons show is a weekly showcase of the latest cultural trends, topical conversations, and music from Africa, including urban fusion sounds from the Western world to the motherland.



The first show aired February 5, 2018, as part of the Black History Month celebrations for Power 92.3 Chicago.



The AfroZons interview guest list ranges from Top DJs in Chicago, recording artists, artists from the US, influencers, industry tastemakers, film stars, and more.