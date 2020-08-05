Entertainment

After I clash Stonebwoy, he will understand why the world call me African Dancehall King - Shatta Wale

Dancehall musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale told Stonebwoy in the studios of Asaase radio that when he clashes with him, he will understand why the world refers to him as the true African Dancehall King.

Stonebwoy didn’t hesitate to reply to Shatta Wale when he said live in the studios of Asaase radio that he will prove to him one of the reasons why he is referred to as the true African dancehall king.



According to Shatta Wale during their interview, the clash between himself and Stonebwoy is the ground to show his brother that he is the legend in African dancehall.

He explained that he will reduce Stonebwoy to nothing.



In response, Stonebwoy said he is ever ready to face Shatta. He stated emphatically that his Nation will mash up the Movement.

