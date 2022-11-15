‘After I drew the fish, you had the deal’ – Bullgod hits at Shatta Wale again

Shatta Wale and Buulgod's social media fight has taken the wrong turn

Shatta Wale’s former manager, Bullgod, has once again tackled claims that he was drawing fish on a piece of paper instead of taking notes during a serious meeting with investors.

Earlier, Shatta Wale, in one of his many social media banters with Bullgod, alleged that his father (Shatta Capo) chanced on the said drawing during a meeting held to discuss a business deal with his potential client, Guinness Ghana Limited.



Following the development, Bullgod made a mockery of such claims by sharing a video that captured a pencil art drawing of a fish.



The video was a compilation of excerpts of Shatta Wale’s ‘fish drawing claims’ and a real paper drawing of a fish which had the dancehall artiste’s head on it.



But this issue popped up during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz where panelists asked Bullgod whether he indeed drew a fish at a serious meeting and he said;



“I’m not a secretary. I won’t go into a serious meeting and take notes. We have a secretary who handles that and the entire team was there.”

According to Bullgod, Shatta wouldn’t have landed the said deal with Guinness Ghana if he only drew a fish at the meeting like he (Shatta) claimed.



"I did not draw the fish. The gentleman (Shatta Wale) was not in the meeting. He said his father told him that I drew fish at the meeting. He said it himself. But after I drew the fish, he had the deal. Let us assume I drew the fish, he had the deal afterwards,” Bullgod stated.







