‘After January 29th, I’ll consult the gods, summon whoever fights me’ – Ayisha Modi

Music investor, Naa Kailey, popularly known as Ayisha Modi, has stated that after her enstoolment as queen mother on January 29, 2023, she will resort to other means of settling her disputes on social media.

Ayisha had earlier announced on her social media handles that she will be enstooled as queen mother for Sowutuom (Sowutuom F333 Noya Manye/Diaspora Noya Manye).



This was seen in a couple of flyers capturing details of her coronation on Instagram.



“Coronation of Her Royal Majesty Naa Kailey as Sowutuom F333 Noya Manye and Diaspora Noya Manye, home and abroad. By Nii Osabu Akwei Ofoli Tibo I, At Sowutuom Royal Palace on January 29, 2023, 10am,” one of the flyers read.



Ayisha who is known for her feisty nature and involvement in countless feuds on social media has explained that “Mine is a family stool. And family stools are backed by a whole lot of things including spirits and tradition. So I won’t be able to speak anyhow in public. I can’t fight on social media anymore. Maybe someone else will even handle my social media."



She continued: "If something is going on, I can only advise but not join in the beef. Moving forward, if I’m involved in a feud, I’ll just consult the gods. If in my heart, I know I haven’t wronged you, I’ll do whatever I have to do to you. Or, I’ll summon you to the palace. I won’t consult the gods to kill those who are fighting me. But I’ll rather vindicate myself."



She also bragged about her prowess saying: “All those who fought me on social media, today, where are they? I know where I am coming from. My grandfather is Sheik Ibrahim Amartey, he was handling and protecting Rawlings. We have a different kind of protection. If I haven’t wronged anyone who fights me, if my hands are totally clean and I do whatever I have to do, by one year everything will manifest.”

Ayisha Modi added that her ‘queenship’ title will demand some protocols that must strictly be adhered to.



“Asides kings and queens, anyone else must be on his or her feet when I enter into a room. I cease to be called by my real name. everyone must address me as queen mother. Also some hand gestures when talking to me are not allowed.”







Watch the video below:



EB/BB