After begging for votes, look at what you are doing – Bullgod to Akufo-Addo

Artist manager cum entertainment pundit, Bullgod has shown his disappointment in Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his governments.

According to him, he has never seen a candidate in the history of Ghana begging for votes from the electorates.



He expressed his shock about how Nana Akufo-Addo went about his campaign for the 2012 and 2016 elections.



He went ahead to say that Akufo-Addo and his government are arrogant, adding that they think they are wiser than God.



Bullgod has had an issue with the sitting government thus, it is not the first time the artist manager is expressing his disappointment in them.



In a video that was sighted on Pulse Ghana by GhanaWeb on Instagram, Bullgod narrated how the president of Ghana in the past elections begged Ghanaians to vote for him so he can bring the change the country is yearning for, but has rather taken the country from bad to worst.



He said: “Akufo-Addo and his whole squad are arrogant. They feel they know than God and clearly, we see what is happening. This is the man who came begging the whole of Ghana. I have never seen candidates in the world or Ghana’s history begging for votes. Moving from Tamale to Accra and after begging, look at what you are doing. It is sad”.

He suggested that anyone who has a video of the president begging for votes during the 2016 and 2020 elections, should bring it out for people to know he’s speaking the truth concerning Akufo-Addo’s approach to winning the elections.



“And I am sure if you guys will do justice, you should be playing the begging clip so people would know and it wouldn’t be like I am saying it on top of mind. He was begging everybody”, he added.



