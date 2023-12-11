Afua Asantewaa gets more support ahead of singing marathon world record attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, world-record contender

Afua Asantewaa, the young lady who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has received more support from some institutions and individuals.

A health facility has offered to help Afua Asantewaa in her attempt. The outfit will be her official health partner for all four days of her attempt and will be ready to provide all health support for the world record contender.



The announcement, which was made live on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on December 9, was met with gratitude from Afua Asantewaa.



"I'm feeling goosebumps all over my skin. I'm really shocked. I must say I'm grateful to Sonotech for this," she said after the news was delivered.



Additionally, Ghanaian voice coach, Freeman Ame Daniel, has offered to provide vocal training for Afua Assantewaa.



Other notable celebrities, including Shatta Wale, Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Ama McBrown has also expressed their support and encouragement for the record contender.

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, the CEO of Askof Productions Limited, will be the host for the four-day Guinness World Record attempt at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.



Afua aspires to surpass the existing 2012 record set by Indian Sunil Waghmare, challenging herself to go beyond the 105-hour mark.



Throughout the 117-hour event, she plans to sing exclusively Ghanaian songs, covering genres like gospel, highlife, and hiplife.



Afua drew inspiration from Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon, where a four-year-old cooking record set by Lata Tondon was successfully broken.



ID/BB

