Afua Asantewaa reveals why her GWR account was deactivated

Former GWR contender, Afua Asantewaa

Media personality and former Guinness World Records (GWR) contender, Afua Asantewaa has explained why her GWR account was deactivated after her unsuccessful attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon in December 2023.

Recall that Afua Asantewaa sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, hoping to beat the current record of 105 hours held by an Indian singer since 2012.



However, GWR announced on social media that she did not break the record, as she violated the rules on rest break timings.



GWR also said that they had already sent her the results and refunded the $750 she paid for a priority review.



This led to backlash from the public, with accusations that she was hiding the results and lying to Ghanaians.



Afua Asantewaa however responded that she had trouble accessing her GWR account and could not see the results or share them with the public.



On UTV’s United Showbiz on March 2, 2024, she explained that one of her team members tampered with her account and triggered a security alert from GWR.

She said that her account was deactivated because one of her team members tried to send an application using her account, which GWR considered suspicious.



“My logins were in the hands of different people in my team, some were responsible for uploading pictures and videos, and others were responsible for uploading witnesses and other evidence.



“But for some funny reason, someone messed around with my account. A member of my team tried experimenting with sending an application using my account. And in the eyes of GWR, it seemed suspicious, so it was deactivated,” she told MzGee, the host of the show.



She said that her account was reactivated on Thursday, February 29, but she did not receive any details on why she was disqualified.



She said that she had written to GWR to request more information.



“For now, it’s been opened, if you log in, you will see ‘Unsuccessful’. But as to the reasons for their disqualification, they haven't been given yet. So I've written to them to please provide details,” she said.

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa has revealed that she is taking a short break to have quality time with her family after the arduous task.



Watch the video here.





