Age is a club, I don’t want to be part - Amakye Dede

Highlife musician, Amakye Dede

Source: Becky Darko, Contributor

Ace Ghanaian Highlife musician Dan Amakye Dede known as Amakye Dede is the latest personality to be on E VIBES.

The 63-year-old highlife icon tells Becky on the Vibes show that he always wants to look young because age is a group and you join a particular age group if you want to.



“I always say this that age is club. If you are ready to join the group, it's up to you to. But for me Abrantie Amakye Dede, I’m not ready to join because I must still look young.” He said



Amakye Dede began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist. This band, led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), had hits such as “Abebi Bewua Eso”, “Wanware Me A”, “Odo Mani Agyina”, and the seminal “Ohohoo Batani”. Dede moved to Nigeria where he had his hit “Jealousy go shame”.



He then formed his own band, the Apollo High Kings, in 1980. He dominated the highlife scene in the 1980s and 1990s and has continued to have hit songs in the 21st century. He has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally.

He has almost 20 albums to his credit and experimented with different genres; soca, calypso, lovers rock and pop music in his later career.



Some of his popular songs include ‘Handkerchief,’ ‘Seniwa,’ ‘Brebrebe yi,’ ‘Mensuro,’ ‘Mabre,’ ‘Broken Promises,’ ‘Nsuo Amuna,’ ‘Sokoo na mmaa pe,’ ‘To be a man na war,’ and ‘Iron Boy,’ among others.



Amakye Dede was installed the Okyreadom 1 by the Omanhene of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong in 2018.



