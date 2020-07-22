Entertainment

Aggrieved Menzgold customers must not be ignored – Ohemaa Woyeje

Ghanaian Radio Presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje

Angel Fm's mid-morning show host, 'Ohemaa Woyeje' has charged government to find a way of paying back aggrieved Menzgold customers thier lost money.

According to her, these menzgold victims are currently going through a difficult time which should not be ignored in anyway.



Ohemaa Woyeje also added that these customers cannot entirely be blamed for losing so much money.

"Government must have plans for Menzgold customers and should have been considered before collapsing the company.



"People have taken too much advantage of the vulnerability of others and citizenry should not be quiet," she added.

