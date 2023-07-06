Agradaa dismisses Aboozigi club president for allegedly snatching her husband

Agradaa's husband, Agradaa and Mercy

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, the overseer of the Heavens Way Church, has taken to social media to express her grievances about a situation brewing in her church and home.

Nana Agradaa accused the Aboozigi Club president, identified as Mercy, of engaging in flirtatious behavior with her husband, leading to her dismissal from her role as leader of the organization.



Agradaa, in a video shared on Twitter by Sika official, voiced her frustration and announced the dismissal of Mercy from her position as the president of her the club. She alleged that Mercy had been flirting with her husband and disclosed that she had discovered text messages exchanged between them.



She further claimed that Mercy had gone to great lengths to establish contact with her husband, even going as far as providing him with financial support without her knowledge.



"Aunty Mercy made an investigation or whatever to get my husband's number... the intelligence I am picking is that she initially took his number, she has been calling my husband to chat with him, but they didn't tell me," Agradaa stated.



She added "And it has gotten to a situation whereby Aunty Mercy has been sending him money, and I am here to say it emphatically that Aunty Mercy, you don't have money more than me. And I don’t know your mindset by sending my husband money, you didn’t tell me, my husband also didn’t tell me. So, from today the president position (that you hold) I have taken it...”







Agradaa in tears as Auntie Mercy, her Women's Fellowship leader, snatches Mr. Oduro, her husband, away from her pic.twitter.com/Or5sWI2pvR — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 5, 2023

