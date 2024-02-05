Agradaa explains why Dr. Grace Boadu wouldn’t have died if she had a husband

Nana Agradaa reacts to Dr. Grace Boadu's death

Evangelist Mama Pat popularly known as Nana Agradaa has explained reasons why the late CEO of Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu would not have died if she had a husband.

According to her, if reports of Dr. Grace Boadu dying in the bathroom are genuine, then her death could not have happened if she had a husband she lived with.



She explained when Dr. Grace Boadu allegedly collapsed in the bathroom, her husband would have quickly rushed her to the hospital and received medical treatment to avert the situation.



Speaking to her congregation while preaching, Nana Agradaa likened Dr. Grace Boadu’s circumstances in which she died to when she went into a coma for seven days, stating that she could have equally died had it not been the fact that she had a husband.



“If you listen to our sister [Dr. Grace Boadu] who died, they said she was in the bathroom when she collapsed and died. A similar thing happened to me when I went for seven days in a coma. If she had a husband who took her to the hospital, she wouldn’t have died.



“Sometimes if God raises us to a certain level you should leave us alone. I don’t have a family because when God blesses you they want to kill you and take over your properties,” she said in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.

The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.

Watch the video below





