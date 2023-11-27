Agradaa narrates what she saw during her '7-day coma' period

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has narrated what she went through and the bizarre things she saw while she was in coma for seven-days at the hospital.

Giving a vivid narration of the interesting encounter, Agradaa said she entered a trance where she was brought before a great kingdom which had an extremely large crowd and a queen mother.



The Heaven Way church founder said she stood in the middle of the crowd, before the queen mother where she was offered the riches of the world in exchange of her allegiance and that of everyone that followed her.



Agradaa said the queen mother had developed this special interest in her due to the fact that she (Agradaa) has got a massive following on earth.



“I saw a huge city like Accra which had buildings on it. I stood there, in my hospital attire. I stood in the midst of people and those who saw me were a lot more than those on this earth. We were waiting for the queen mother’s arrival. I stood Infront of the queen mother and she stared at me.



"She presented an option to me; that I will be given plenty of wealth, cars, houses, and every other material thing. She said everyone around me including members of my church will be under them. She said they have seen that I have a lot of followers so they need me in this kingdom,” she narrated during her post wedding thanksgiving service at her church.

Agradaa, however stood her grounds and rejected the offer.



“I said to myself, God has given me everything. I told myself that even if I should accept these things, I will still die. I thought about a lot of things and what finally came out of my mouth was that if I die, I die for Christ,” she responded.



She said her interesting encounter has given her a different view of life adding that a lot of things do not interest her anymore.



“At my wedding, my children were popping champagne, there were a lot of nice things that were presented to me but it didn’t move me. I was scared to even consume anything and I am more careful now because of the things I saw with my eyes when I was in coma,” he added.



Agradaa also narrated how she ended up in the hospital about two days to the initial date to her wedding.

“God did not allow me to die. He saved me. I remember when my husband and I fixed the initial date of our wedding, 18th November, two to three days before the event, l slumped and fell just after stepping out of the bathroom. I spent seven days in coma, kept under oxygen. I went blank immediately and fell and wasn’t conscious until after seven days…And within those days, what I saw with my eyes? Only God knows. When I got to church, I had since been thanking God for not allowing me to die.



“They first took me to Good Shepherd hospital; it did not work. Then I ended up at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC). The doctor told my father that they will try their best but they should go and pray. The marriage is a bonus to what God has done for me. Now my entire body from head to toe belongs to him,” she added.













EB/SARA