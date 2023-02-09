Agradaa puts house and fleet of cars on display

Agradaa captured beside her fleet of cars

Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, a fetish priestess turned preacher, has given netizens a peek inside her home, which features some of the finest luxury cars.

A video that was shared on Instagram by blogger, Mari Gyataa, captured Agradaa locking the entrance into her two-storey house before walking towards her expensive Lexus vehicle.



As the video progressed, one could count four other vehicles, including an AMG and a C-class Benz car, two four-wheel drives, and a grey Lexus vehicle she jumped into.



The repented fetish priestess showing off her properties was dressed in a white dress, which she accessorized with a chic purse as she gave online users a preview of her home.



According to Agradaa, those who hold her dearly have earned something to cherish for a long time, but if they leave her where she is, they have saved themselves some trouble.



This comes after she was arraigned before the court and charged with sharing nude pictures of a Prophet.

Nana Agradaa, who has been known to the law in recent times, was charged with the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, contrary to Section 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act, (Act 1038).



She pleaded not guilty to the charge before Circuit Court 10, presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, on February 8, 2023.



Four others, Enock Owusu Kissi, 33, Charles Omane alias One Gig, 39, Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi, 47, and one Andy currently at large, were also charged with abetment of a crime, namely; non-consensual sharing of an intimate image.



Kissi (2nd Accused) and Omane (3rd Accused) who were present in court pleaded not guilty while Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi (4th Accused) was absent. The fifth Accused said to be Andy (5th Accused) is at large.



They have all been granted bail with the sum of GH¢100,000.00 with three sureties each. They are expected to reappear on March 8, 2023.

ADA/BB