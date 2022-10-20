Agradaa's arrest: Kwaku Bonsam calls on Chief Imam to 'beg for' her release

Kwaku Bonsam begs on behalf of Nana Agradaa

Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has requested the Chief Imam to plead for the release of Nana Agradaa.

According to the traditionalist on Kofi TV, if the Chief Imam adds his voice to others like him calling for the release of Agradaa, she would be freed in no time.



‘I beg the Chief Imam to involve himself in this case, so they can release Agradaa. At least when your friend rests well, you can also relax. It could be me tomorrow, I don't know. Agradaa doesn't think of the future,” he pleaded.



The fetish priest mentioned that Evangelist Mama Pat acts like a child because she assumes she is rich but has nothing.



“She thinks like a child. She has a small brain. Money makes people fools and act stupid, but then, she doesn't have anything. Do you understand? Not all riches are gold.



“You will see me in dirty clothes, but that doesn't mean I don't have anything. In Ghana, if they are to list men, I am sure they will mention my name, but then, what are we getting out of this life?” he added.

In conveying a message to Agradaa, he mentioned that he trusts Agradaa's arrest will serve as a learning curve for her.



“This should serve as a lesson to her. She should take this seriously. This should be Agradaa’s first and last warning. It should be a lesson.



“I Kwaku Bonsam, I'm begging all Ghanaians and for anyone, she has offended, from the girl whose naked video she released, those she has insulted, and all those people. I beg you all,” he said.







