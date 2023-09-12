Agradaa's attacks: I'll act if Akufo-Addo, Bawumia don’t intervene - Owusu Bempah

Rev. Owusu Bempah (left) and Nana Agradaa

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to intervene in his feud with Evangelist Patricia Asiedu.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, September 10, 2023, Rev Owusu Bempeh was not particularly happy with the IGP, who he said has failed to act as Evangelist Patricia Asiedu (a.k.a Nana Agradaa), the founder and leader of Heavens Way Church, attacks and makes threatening pronouncements.



He said that the IGP has arrested and prosecuted people for lesser crimes but is silent as Agradaa announces to the people of Ghana that he (Owusu Bempah) is dead.



He warned that if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia don’t intervene in the matter, he would take matters into his own hands.



“I am saying to the president of Ghana, the vice president and the IGP that if they don’t find something to tell the woman (Agradaa), I’ll not take the laws of the country into my hands but I will do something. I am telling you the truth; I swear on my life.

“The IGP said someone (Shata Wale) said he was dead, so he went to arrest him. He (the IGP) has come to declare that nobody should prophesy that someone would die which is even in the bible. But this woman (Agradaa) is there claiming that I’m dead but he says he has not heard this,” he said in Twi.



He added, “… today is the final day I am talking about this issue. If they don’t stop what this woman is doing and they want us to take the laws into our own hands, we will and we will shoot each other in Ghana".



TWI NEWS



The pastor further said that because of Agradaa’s public announcement that he was dead, his mother collapsed and was sent to the hospital and his church members were thrown into a state of mourning all over the country.

He accused the IGP of being selective in justice delivery because he was arrested and tortured by the police because of Agradaa but Dr Dampare is now sitting aloof as she insults and pronounces him dead while he is still alive.



Watch Rev Owusu Bempah’s comments in the video below:







BAI/AW

