Agradaa's repentence is fake - Perpetual Didier

Ghanaian female gospel musician Perpetual Didier has said that fetish priest turned Evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng is a big liar hence her repentance is not real.

According to her, Evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng is only outsmarting Ghanaians because all her plans to defame Rev. Obofour failed.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM that, all the allegations leveled against Rev. Obofour are lies and holds no water.



She explained that Nana Agradaa (Evangelist Patricia) is trying to trick God with her sudden repentance.



Perpetual mentioned the evil deeds of Nana Agradaa will catch up with her soon.

She further mentioned all the plans by Nana Agradaa to disgrace Rev. Obofour failed woefully and that led to her decision to forcefully claim she is not now an Evangelist.



