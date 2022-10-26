0
Agradaa storms Bojo Beach for spiritual cleansing after her bail

Agradaa Agradaa captured at the beach

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Evangelist Mama Pat, has stormed Bojo beach to cleanse herself spiritually after being released on bail for defrauding her church members, among other charges.

In an Instagram live video, the repented fetish priestess told her over 70,000 followers that she was going to make time for a long live video session to appreciate God for her release.

She added that it was the right thing for one who has spent days in jail to cleanse themselves in the sea to ward off misfortune.

“I will purposely go live to thank God. This is a short live (video) to thank God, and as you can see, I am at the beach. We are here for cleansing in the beach.

“When people go through problems and go to jail after being released, they have to go to the beach and cleanse themselves of all the bad luck. Currently, we are at Bojo Beach. Let me show you the beach. That is the beach over there,” she disclosed.

The Accra circuit court on October 24, 2022, granted bail to the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry Leader in the sum of GH¢150,000 with three sureties by the Accra Circuit Court.

Nana Agradaa is facing seven charges, including defrauding her church members by false pretense in court.

She has, however, pleaded not guilty to her charges.

As part of the bail conditions, she is expected to provide three sureties, of whom one must be justified with a title deed.

She is also required to deposit her passport at the court registry.

In her first case, Nana Agradaa was granted bail in the amount of GHC50,000 with three sureties.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
