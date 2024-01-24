Agradaa tells Cheddar what he must do if he wants to become president of Ghana

Nana Agradaa has offered a piece of advice to the leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar on what he must do for his presidential ambition to materialize.

According to her, Cheddar should get people who are experienced and well-inclined in politics to be in his campaign team to guide him on the steps he should take in his bid to become president of Ghana as an independent candidate.



She noted that some of his reactions to criticisms and public accusations are unnecessary and it could go a long way to affect his chances of emerging victorious in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa entreated Cheddar to get some popular bloggers on social media on his side so that when there is a controversy concerning him, they would stand for him instead of responding to allegations by himself every time.



“I have seen that you [Cheddar] want to become president of Ghana. If you are serious about your ambition, then you have to look back at social media, especially Facebook. There are some intelligent bloggers there, you have to get those people on your side so that if there is any negative news that could tarnish your image, they will stand for you and defend you. It is not every issue that you have to respond to it yourself. Recently there was an issue about tax and the response you gave didn’t make sense to me.



“If I were you, I wouldn’t have responded to it. There are some issues that bloggers and your campaign team members have to respond to for you. You need experienced people to guide you because politics is not a joke. As for me, I am telling you to get the media support and a strong team. Also, get people who will do the dirty work for you in times of criticism,” she advised.

Cheddar hopes to become the president of Ghana if the Ghanaian electorate gives him the nod in the December 7, 2024, presidential polls as he aims at contesting as an independent candidate on the ticket of The New Force political movement.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



