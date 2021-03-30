Agya Koo Nimo urges Ghanaians to stop criticizing Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Legendary Highlife musician and originator of Palm Wine Highlife music Agya Koo Nimo has entreated Ghanaians to have patience and bear with the Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

The prolific Highlife virtuoso, who was honoured with a Special Recognition Award at the just-ended 3Music Awards for his immense contribution to the culture, said in a remote interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3 Friday, March 26 named Shatta Wale as some of the new crop of musicians he likes.



“I love Amakye Dede, I love Kojo Antwi, I love Daddy Lumba, and many more.

“For the new generation, I like Akwaboah and Shatta Wale, and I will like to ask Ghanaians to bear with him, to tone down on the criticisms,” Agya Koo prayed on behalf of Shatta Wale.



The 87-year-old Highlife luminary admonished Ghanaians, especially music lovers and critics alike, to not to be too caustic in their criticisms of the younger generation musicians as that can have an adverse effect on their career locally and internationally.