Agya Koo breaks silence on man alleging to be his biological father

Agya Koo, Actor

Kumawood actor Kofi Adu who is popularly known as Agya Koo, has come out to deny claims made by a man who recently alleged that the actor is his biological son.

According to the actor, he has no knowledge of the said man and has never met him before.



The news of the supposed father-son relationship came to light after an interview with the man was published online. In the interview, the man claimed to be Agya Koo's father and revealed that he had been searching for him for a long time.



However, in an exclusive interview on Radio Univers on April 21, 2023, Agya Koo dismissed the claims as false and unfounded, the actor stated that the man and the person who interviewed him had orchestrated the entire situation for their own personal gain.



“Massa, you people should forget about him, he is just lying... I will come and address the public properly, I don’t know him from anywhere, it is just an orchestration by some people...



“I won’t lie brother, I’m telling you the truth.... because I don’t lie, weren’t you here that four years ago someone also said that I’m the son and she is my mother, how did it end? I’m telling you the truth,” he said.

The actor added that Ghanaians should disregard the claims made by the man, stating that they were baseless and had no merit.



In an earlier interview with Ghana News TV, the said man, identified as Kwesi Bediako, said he is seeking reconciliation with his son (Agya Koo), whom he had not seen since birth.



Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:





















AM/SARA