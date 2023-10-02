Agya Koo campaigns for Kennedy Agyapong

A video making waves online captures Popular Kumawood actor, Agya Koo, strongly campaigning for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong.
Prior to this development, Agya Koo had on several occasions declared his loyalty to Mr. Agyapong and with the campaign season in place, he has seized the opportunity to re-emphasize it.
In the said video, the actor was clad in a ‘Showdown’ campaign shirt while grooving to the song he produced for his ‘Mentor’.
Titled ‘Onoa’, the lyrics which was expressed in Twi, conveyed messages of support for Kennedy Agyapong.
"Who is that coming? He's the one. Is it Kennedy? Yes, he's the one...Kennedy Agyapong is coming, let's all meet him," parts of the song expressed.
However, Agya Koo's endorsement song has garnered lots of traction on social media.
While some alleged that he is embarking on such a venture for monetary gains, others have commended him for his unflinching support and loyalty to Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.
