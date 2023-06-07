Agya Koo's mansion: The story of how a chief was destooled over sale of land

Agya Koo’s new mansion

Kumasi's famous comic actor and comedian, Kofi Adu (Agya Koo), has recently been in the spotlight for his stunning mansion.

However, few know the story behind it and how it led to the destoolment of the Chief of Atwima, Nana Kofi Agyei Bi III, back in 2009.



Agya Koo had purchased four plots of land from Nana Agyei Bi for a hotel project but later discovered that the land had been sold to other people.



Twelve others joined him in accusing the chief of indulging in multiple land sales, which resulted in the destoolment decision after their submissions were upheld.



The chief had even been accused of demolishing a building on one of the pieces of land he sold, and though he initially denied it, he eventually apologized through the Omanhene of the Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area, admitting his role in the demolition.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, announced the destoolment of Nana Agyei Bi, stating that he was disappointed in the chief's actions and misuse of authority.

The chief did not show any respect to his elders and was even at loggerheads with the queen of the area.



Agya Koo's mansion may now be the talk of the town, but its backstory serves as a reminder of the multiple land sales phenomenon that still plagues traditional leaders across Ghana and the consequences that can arise.



