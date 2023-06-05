Agyinasare vs Nogokpo: You don't poke the devil - Ajagurajah

Controversial spiritualist, Ajagurajah

Controversial spiritualist, Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has weighed in on Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's remarks about Nogokpo being a demonic headquarters during one of the Perez Dome preacher's sermons.

During an episode of United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Ajagurajah expressed his views, stating that he believes that Agyinasare's statement was not intended to be malicious and warns about the potential consequences of provoking the spiritual realm.



“You don't poke the devil. You don't wake up a sleeping bear. If you wake it up now, you will need to deal with the consequences. Everyone has their own beliefs.



“I also think Agyinasare didn't mean what he said in a bad way, but when you mention Nogokpo, people get scared, but Nogokpo is a town, and the god lives in the town. I don't think Agyinasare said what he said in a bad way,” he said.



Ajagurajah suggested that the focus on Agyinasare may be due to his reputation and influence, making him a convenient scapegoat for the people of Nogokpo.



“He was only making an innocent statement, but then the people of Nogokpo want to set an example because a lot of people speak about Nogokpo.



“Why haven't they called them, but then only Bishop Agyinasare is being called because he is a big fish? So they want to use him as a scapegoat,” he added.

Furthermore, Ajagurajah explained the unique spiritual practices in Nogokpo, emphasizing that regardless of a person's faith in Jesus, once the gods in Nogokpo are provoked, certain rituals must be performed to appease them.



He stated, "Also, with Nogokpo, it doesn't matter if you have Jesus; that place is hot. Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar, and give what belongs to God to God. There are spirits on earth, and right now Agyin Asare is stuck between two seas."



Ajagurajah stressed that when visiting Nogokpo, individuals must respect the town's traditional rituals, irrespective of their religious beliefs. Failure to do so may be seen as disrespectful to the gods worshiped in Nogokpo.



He added, "No matter what he does, he will have to appease the gods. If he doesn't go too, they will say he has disrespected the gods, and as it stands, you won't know where you stand."



Ajagurajah's statements shed light on the potential consequences of provoking the spiritual realm and the complexities surrounding Nogokpo's spiritual practices.



He also emphasized that if Agyinasare were to visit Nogokpo, he would likely have to participate in rituals that might contradict his Christian beliefs.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, has faced criticism following his sermon about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.





