‘Ah’ – Delay’s initial reaction in response to the age-defying question

Perhaps, an awkward moment unfolded on her show when the interviewer turned into the interviewee. A question with an obvious answer was posed, eliciting what could be termed as a quirky response from her.

At the age of 41, Deloris Frimpong Manso, affectionately called Delay, seems to defy the ageing process, as some people observe that she continues to glow as she grows older.



On numerous occasions, her male guests have not hesitated to subtly or overtly express their admiration for her, proposing love or indicating their desire to date her if they were not already married. They include musician Okyeame Kwame, boxer Freezy Macbones, actor Dr. Likee, and comedian OB Amponsah.



According to them, these expressions of admiration are based on her beauty, hardworking nature, and other commendable attributes.



During a recent interview with DopeNation, a music group comprising B2 and Twist, the twins concluded the conversation by complimenting Delay. It all started with the question, “Do you age?” as they marveled at Delay's continuous stunning appearance.



"Ah," Delay exclaimed with a smile, her eyes gleaming with admiration.

Twist who asked the question followed it up with a comment saying, “I realise you’ve been doing this for quite some time and we actually admire you from a distance”, a statement B2 okayed.



“Do I age?” Delay repeated the question as she gathered her thoughts in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb. “I age mentally. I’m more mature. But my appearance is the same. Nothing has changed as far as my looks are concerned.”



Her response paved the way for additional compliments, this time coming from B2.



“You’re a very pretty person. You have beauty in you. Do you know that?” he asked.



“I know. Thank you very much,” Delay responded.

Delay is highly regarded for her exceptional interviewing skills, characterized by her composed demeanor and insightful questions. With a remarkable television career spanning over fourteen years, Delay has firmly established herself as a formidable brand in the industry.



Delay's broadcasting journey began in 1999 at Life FM in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region. In 2005, she joined Top Radio in Accra, hosting a midmorning show until 2007. From 2007 to 2016, she worked with Oman FM. It was during her time at Oman FM in 2008 that Delay launched her own television show, 'The Delay Show,' which continues to captivate audiences to this day.



Watch the interview below.







BB