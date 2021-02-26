Ahoufe Joyclyn, Obaapa Christy out with visuals of 'Gye Wani' single

Budding gospel artiste Ahoufe Joyclyn has join hands with renowned artiste Obaapa Christy on her new single 'Gye Wani' which translates in English as “Be Happy”.

The inspirational song was accompanied by quality visuals with beautifully choreographed dance drills something which was not common in many gospel music videos.



The song produced by Benji is a soul-inspiring single with a message of hope and salvation with Obaapa Christy as usual, showcasing her soothing vocal prowess.



According to the budding gospel musician, every believer in God needs to be happy regardless of the situation they find themselves.



“Every Christian deserves to be happy because you worship a Supreme Being who can turn things around at any time. You need to ‘happy yourself’ in order not to be depressed because help would be coming soon,” Ahoufe Joyclyn said in an interview.

Ahoufe Joyclyn was hopeful of making it to the top of Ghanaian gospel music as she was poised to take the gospel music industry to another level with the grace of God and support from industry players as well as gospel music lovers.



Here is the video link of the song:



